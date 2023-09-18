Catholic World News

Catholic advocates decry federal judge’s ruling declaring DACA unlawful

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has declared the latest iteration of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) to be unconstitutional. DACA stems from President Barack Obama’s 2012 executive order that allowed “Dreamers” (who entered the US illegally as children) to remain temporarily in the US without fear of deportation.

“While sympathetic to the predicament of DACA recipients and their families, this Court has expressed its concerns about the legality of the program for some time,” the judge wrote. “The solution for these deficiencies lies with the legislature, not the executive or judicial branches.”

Spokesmen for the Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc. (CLINIC) and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops expressed disappointment in the ruling.

“We are disappointed in the recent decision by the U.S. District Court regarding DACA,” said USCCB spokeswoman Chieko Noguchi. “Although the legal status quo remains unchanged for current DACA recipients while the case works its way through the courts, the US bishops have repeatedly called for Congress to enact legal protections for Dreamers.”

