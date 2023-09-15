Catholic World News

Pope meets with Rupnik colleague and defender

September 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 15 with Maria Campatelli, a theologian who has been a collaborator and stalwart defender of the disgraced Jesuit artist, Father Marko Rupnik.

The Vatican did not disclose the subject discussed at the meeting.

Campatelli—a director of the Aletti Center that Rupnik founded—has claimed that Rupnik was a victim of “defamatory and unproven accusations.” She charged that Jesuit superiors were withholding evidence that might have cleared him of sex-abuse accusations. When Rupnik was dismissed from the Jesuit order for disobedience, Campatelli announced that other Jesuits working at the Aletti Center would leave the order.

