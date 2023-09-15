Catholic World News

California priest charged with child pornography

September 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara, a 38-year-old priest of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit who served in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, has been charged with felony possession of child pornography. The archdiocese has suspended him from ministry.

“Investigators determined Martinez-Guevara was allegedly in direct possession of over 600 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material – involving mostly boys,” the Ventura County district attorney said in a news release.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

