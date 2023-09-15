Catholic World News

Cardinal-designated Fernández, in new interview, outlines his vision as the Vatican’s doctrinal chief

September 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, of La Civiltà Cattolica, Cardinal-designate Víctor Manuel Fernández outlined his vision as the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and described doctrine as a “treasure” that must be defended.

He also criticized those who “claim to be the only ones who can correctly interpret Revelation and truth; they alone are ‘serious,’ ‘intelligent,’ ‘faithful.’”

“This explains the power that some churchmen arrogate to themselves, going so far as to determine what the Pope can or cannot say, and presenting themselves as guarantors of the legitimacy and unity of the faith,” he continued. “After all, the mindset of which they consider themselves to be absolute guardians is a source of power that they want to safeguard against everything. It is not a matter of reason, but of power.”

Born in 1962, the Argentine prelate is a former parish priest, rector of the Catholic University of Argentina (2009-18), and archbishop of La Plata (2018-23). The author of numerous theological works, he also included his own erotic poetry in a book he wrote for the adolescents of his parish.

