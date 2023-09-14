Catholic World News

Seattle archbishop rescinds request for all pastors to resign

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne has backed off a request for all pastors to submit their resignations as the archdiocese enters a massive parish-consolidation program.

Responding to alarm about his initial request for resignations, the archbishop said that while reassignments will inevitably made when the new parish configuration is adopted, he will first speak personally with pastors, asking them to take new posts. He promised “to have the conversation about the need for each individual to consider the special request.”

