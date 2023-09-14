Catholic World News

Bishop Strickland will not voluntarily resign

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, has said that he will not voluntarily offer his resignation if, as rumored, Pope Francis asks for it.

“As a basic principle I cannot resign the mandate given to me by Pope Benedict XVI,” the bishop told Religion News Service. “Of course the mandate can be rescinded by Pope Francis, but I cannot voluntarily abandon the flock that I have been given charge of as a successor of the apostles.”

Bishop Strickland said that he was aware of reports from the Vatican that the Pope had discussed the possibility of seeking his resignation. But he said: “I have received no information on this from Rome.”

Church law allows for a bishop to be deposed only after a trial for a canonical offense. However the Roman Pontiff, exercising his plenary powers, can remove a bishop from his post. Last year Pope Francis removed Bishop Daniel Fernandez Torres from office in the Diocese of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, after that bishop declined to resign. No reason was given for the move.

