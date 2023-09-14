Catholic World News

Pope sees Pauline route to ecumenical unity

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on September 14 to participants in the 26th Pauline Ecumenical Colloquium, Pope Francis paid tribute to this “encounter between Christians who are diverse among themselves, yet united in the wisdom of Pauline teaching.”

“If throughout history divisions have been a source of suffering, today we must commit ourselves to reversing course,” the Pope said. The road to unity, he continued, begins with common prayer, study, and cooperative work.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

