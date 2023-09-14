Catholic World News

Pope seeks change at Pontifical Urban University

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed a new rector for the Pontifical Urban University, giving him a strong mandate to change the way the university trains clerics and religious for work in the missions.

The Pontifical Urban University, or Urbaniana, operates under the aegis of the Dicastery for Evangelization. In naming Professor Vincenzo Buonomo as the new rector, the Pope said that the institution, “needs to grow in the interpretation of the revealed Word and in the understanding of the truth.” He directed Buonomo to seek for “an ever more fruitful formation of the new generations and authoritative teaching capable of providing answers to the Church and the contemporary world.”

