Catholic World News

Libya needs our solidarity, Pope says

September 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “My thoughts go to the people of Libya, hard hit by violent rains that have caused flooding and inundation, causing numerous deaths and injuries, as well as extensive damage,” Pope Francis said on September 13, at the conclusion of his general audience.

“I invite you to join my prayer for those who have lost their lives, their families and the displaced,” he added. “Please do not fail in our solidarity with these brothers and sisters tried so hard by this calamity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!