Pope warns against ‘tyrant bishops,’ hails Africa’s ‘virgin thought’
September 14, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: In a recent audience with 110 bishops, Pope Francis hailed Africa’s “human resources” and warned against corruption, ideology, and “tyrant bishops,” according to Bishop Christian Carlassare of Rumbek (South Sudan), an Italian missionary bishop.
“You, African people, have great human resources,” Bishop Carlassare quoted Pope Francis as saying. “There is originality in you, recognize and value it. Give no room to the inferiority complex. There is still virginity in Africa. You have a virgin thought.”
“The poor are God’s holy believing people,” the Pontiff added, according to Bishop Carlassare. “Do not scandalize the poor. Stand among God’s people. You cannot lead the church with ideas. Any ideology (that) is not Catholic, is pagan.”
“Tyrant bishops,” the Pope added, “are of no use.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: IM4HIM -
Today 10:26 AM ET USA
The psychological act of projection occurs when a person accuses others of some characteristic they detest about themselves. When the Bishop of Rome accuses others of being "tyrant bishops" who is he really talking about?