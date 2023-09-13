Catholic World News

New Mexico archbishop backs governor’s ban on firearms

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe has given his support to the move by New Mexico’s Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare a state of emergency and ban the carrying of firearms.

The archbishop said that the governor is “not now attacking the Second Amendment” but “trying to get us to solve what has become a crisis in our state.”

Governor Lujan Grisham issued her order—which applies to the city of Albuquerque and the surrounding area of Bernalillo County—in response to a rash of gun violence.

