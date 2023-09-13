Catholic World News

Vatican to inaugurate ‘House of Sport’

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican will open a new headquarters for Vatican athletic associations, to be known as the House of Sport, on September 20.

The House of Sport will be located in the Palazzo San Calisto, in the Trastevere section of Rome. Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonca—who as prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education will oversee the project—will preside at the opening ceremony.

