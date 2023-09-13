Catholic World News

Appeals court says Catholic group can install Stations of the Cross prayer trail

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Catholic Healthcare International may construct a Stations of the Cross prayer trail on its own property in Michigan. Local township officials had denied the organization a permit to construct the trail.

