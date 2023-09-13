Catholic World News

Swedish cardinal, Lutheran leader make joint DC visit for ecumenical dialogue

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Anders Arborelius and a Swedish Lutheran leader (Bishop Karin Johannesson) visited Washington to discuss the spirituality of St. Thérèse of Lisieux.

In interviews with the National Catholic Reporter, the two expressed mutual esteem and similar views, but differed sharply on women’s ordination.

Cardinal Arborelius said that “it is of utmost importance to find more possibilities for women to take part in the work of evangelization on various levels. At the same time, it is important to see that there are other ways than ordained ministry. It would be very frustrating if the discussion was limited to this issue that cannot lead further, as priestly ministry is reserved to men in Catholic and Orthodox doctrine.”

