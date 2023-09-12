Catholic World News

Massachusetts priest faces charges for stealing parish funds

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A parish priest in Granby, Massachusetts faces criminal charges for alleging taking more than $100,000 in parish funds for his personal use.

The criminal charges against Father Thomasz Gorny arise from an investigation that began when an audit by the Diocese of Springfield detected extraordinary personal spending by the priest. The investigation also revealed that he had been living for several years with a female parish employee.

