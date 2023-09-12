Catholic World News

Vatican bank rejects charge of supporting Russia

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR) has rejected as “impossible” the charge by a Ukrainian political official that the bank is lending money to Russia, supporting the Russian war effort.

Mychajlo Podoljak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, had complained that Pope Francis has not condemned the Russian offensive, and suggested that the Vatican has a financial interest . “Russia has a large investment in the Vatican Bank, and this probably influences the pope’s position,” he said.

Spokesmen for the Vatican Bank quickly dismissed that suggestion. “The IOR does not receive or invest Russian money,” the bank said, adding that “such an activity would also be impossible, considering the stringent policies of the IOR, and the international sanctions which apply to the financial sector.”

