Pope Francis: Marriage and Holy Orders are ‘signs of God’s spousal love for us’

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Marriage and Orders, Holy Orders, while in different ways and according to the charism proper to each one, are intimately linked inasmuch as both manifest God’s love, building up the mystical Body of the Church,” Pope Francis said in an audience with members of the family promotion association Incontro Matrimoniale Italia (Marriage Encounter Italy).

“In fact, these two sacraments, by different but complementary paths, speak of spousality: on the one hand the total, unique and indissoluble giving of the spouses, on the other the offering of the priest’s life for the Church, are signs of God’s spousal love for us,” the Pope added.

