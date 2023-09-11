Catholic World News

California law would require parents to accept child’s gender change

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: California’s state legislature has approved a measure that would require parents to accept their children’s desire for a “gender transition,” or face charges that they as parents were endangering their children’s welfare.

The bill, which was approved by a party-line vote of 30—9 in the state senate, would make it possible that parents could lose custody of their children if they opposed gender-transition surgery. Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law. The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

