Writer sees ‘growing wave of young women’ opting out of hormonal contraception

September 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Human Life Review

CWN Editor's Note: “The popularity of do-it-yourself books on hormone regulation and fertility tracking,” writes Alexandra DeSanctis, “confirms that this growing discontent [with hormonal birth control] is more than a passing fad.”

“Women feel alone, left to navigate the complicated world of hormones and fertility on their own,” she continues. “They’re turning to books such as these because for decades most in the medical profession have relied on the supposed panacea of oral contraception, prescribing it not only for contraceptive purposes—with little concern for its many side effects—but also as a purported treatment for hormonal ailments of all kinds.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

