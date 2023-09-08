Catholic World News

Michigan priest charged with theft from elderly clerics

September 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Michigan priest, Father David Rosenberg, faces criminal charges for allegedly embezzling funds from elderly priests living in a retirement home.



Prosecutors charge that Father Rosenberg tricked elderly priests—at least some of whom had diminished mental capacity—into giving him access to their savings. He then used the funds for his own purposes, the prosecutors say.



Father Rosenberg has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



The Lansing diocese has described the criminal case as “deeply disturbing,” and announced that Father Rosenberg has been asked to refrain from public ministry.

