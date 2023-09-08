Catholic World News

Papal endorsement for new book on Polish martyr family

September 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to the author of a book about the Ulma family—whose members will be beatified as martyrs on September 10—Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the sustituto or assistant Secretary of State, conveyed the support of Pope Francis for the work.



Writing on behalf of the Pontiff, the archbishop said:





May the sacrifice made by the family of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma and their children, who did not hesitate to give their lives to help eight people of Jewish origin, be for us and future generations a symbol of faithfulness to values that must never be betrayed even under threat of death.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!