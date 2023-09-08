Catholic World News

Literacy is central to development, Pope says

September 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the UN’s International Literacy Day, Pope Francis focused on the role of literacy in both personal and societal development.



In his message to Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of UNESCO, the Pope wrote:





Education in literacy has a basic and central role in the development of each person, in their harmonious integration into the community and in their active and effective participation in the advancement of society.

