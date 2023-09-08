Catholic World News

Jacksonville Catholic bookstore now free to speak, operate consistent with beliefs

September 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Alliance Defending Freedom

CWN Editor's Note: Following a federal court ruling, the City of Jacksonville has exempted a Catholic bookstore from a law that “would have required the bookstore to use pronouns of customers contrary to their sex and would have stopped the bookstore from explaining its beliefs about gender identity on its website,” according to the store’s counsel.



“Jacksonville’s law threatened her with costly investigations, fines, and damages if she used her store’s website to communicate Catholic beliefs about gender identity and human sexuality,” said Hal Frampton. “Thankfully, the city has now agreed that Queen of Angels is a religious organization free to operate according to its faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!