Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: Synod critics mischaracterize the Synod’s aim

September 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Chicago Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “We unfortunately have witnessed recent statements by some taking issue with Holy Father’s decision to call a synod on synodality,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago wrote in an archdiocesan newspaper column. “Among the mistaken assertions, which are stoking fears, is that the gathering in Rome this October will radically alter Church teaching and practice, align both with secular ideas and result in schism.”



“History has shown that the use of fear tactics by those who resist any kind of renewal that involves change is not new,” he continued. “These modern day ‘prophets of doom’ totally mischaracterize the aim of the synod on synodality. The main question for the upcoming synod is: How are we to remain faithful to Christ’s own plan for the Church? This is a question St. Pope John Paul II insisted the Church must continually raise.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!