Zagano accuses DDF staff of ‘ridiculous’ heresy for opposing ordination of women to the diaconate

September 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Phyllis Zagano, a prominent proponent of the ordination of women to the diaconate, said during a lecture in New Zealand that staff of the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith who oppose her position have fallen into heresy.



“The idea of some kind of a fourth order non-ordained has been floated, and I think that will be disastrous because the argument that I was given twice in person by staff in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is that women cannot image Christ,” she said.



“Can you spell heresy? I mean that’s ridiculous. That’s really what is called naïve physicalism,” she continued. “The mistake is between the human male Jesus and the Risen Lord. The Risen Lord is in you and in me. If I can’t see Jesus in males and females, I don’t see Jesus at all.”



In 2016, Pope Francis named Zagano to a commission to study the issue; the commission’s results were inconclusive. Earlier this year, Zagano argued for her position in the Vatican newspaper.

