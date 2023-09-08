Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State praises Ukrainian Catholic leader’s statements

September 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, “confirmed that the Apostolic See shares the suffering of the Ukrainian people and supports various international initiatives to help Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church stated as it meets in synod in Rome.



Cardinal Parolin “praised the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church for considering the connection with the successor of the Apostle Peter to be a ‘constitutive dimension.’” He also lauded “the way your bishops and priests lead the faithful and strengthen their hope in the faith,” particularly the “statements and invigorating messages” of Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.



Cardinal Parolin made his remarks on September 5, just eight days after Major Archbishop Shevchuk delivered an unprecedented direct rebuke to Pope Francis for the Pontiff’s off-the-cuff tribute to the Russian empire. Cardinal Parolin’s decision to laud the Ukrainian Catholic leader’s statements not only represents a significant effort at damage control, but also could a signal by the Secretary of State that he recognizes the truth of the Major Archbishop’s criticism of Pope Francis.



Cardinal Parolin’s remarks came on the eve of the Ukrainian bishops’ joint meeting with the Pontiff, during which they told the Pope that “certain statements and gestures of the Holy See and Your Holiness are painful and difficult for the Ukrainian people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!