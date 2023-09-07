Catholic World News

God includes, never excludes, Pope says

September 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a September 7 audience with members of the Italian Biblical Association, Pope Francis stress the importance of “working together in the service of the Word.”



In his remarks the Pope said that God’s covenants with Noah and with Abraham underline the importance of cooperating as brothers and of “fair and sober use of the planet’s resources.”



Speaking next about the importance of election in the life of the people of Israel, the Pope said: “God never chooses someone to exclude others, but always to include everyone.” He contrasted that approach with the “ever-increasing tendencies towards separation dig ditches and build fences between persons and between peoples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!