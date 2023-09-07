Catholic World News

Solution possible in Syro-Malabar liturgical dispute?

September 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A commission of bishops has reportedly offered a tentative solution to a long-running and bitter liturgical dispute within the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.



The Crux news site reports that the proposed agreement has been delivered to “a representative of Pope Francis.” The terms of the suggested deal have not been disclosed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!