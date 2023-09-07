Catholic World News

Mass attendance plummets in Italy after lockdown

September 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Italian Catholics attending Mass weekly has dropped steadily over the past 20 years, from 36.4% to 18.8%. But the trend has accelerated since the Covid lockdown.



In 2001, 16% of Italian Catholics reported that they had not even entered a church except for a wedding or funeral. By 2022 that figure had jumped to 31%.

