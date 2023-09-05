Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat warns against overreliance on digital technologies

September 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, contributed to a recent UN meeting on “promoting a culture of peace in the digital era.”



“Digital technologies have an enormous impact on education,” said Archbishop Caccia. “They can be instrumental in fostering the values and goals of a culture of peace, but an over-reliance on them risks commodifying education, demoting it simply to a tool to transmit technical knowledge and depriving it of an essential human element.”

