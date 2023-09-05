Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese plans sales of vast real estate holdings to pay abuse claims

September 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans, which has declared bankruptcy, “has vast real estate holdings that have been valued at an estimated $77 million,” according to the report. “But that estimate is based on historic market value, or the price the archdiocese paid for the property, and not its current market value. The value of real estate owned by individual churches and church-related entities isn’t included in that estimate.”

