Jesus is the answer to human longing, Pope says at Mass in Mongolia
September 04, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: On September 3, the penultimate day of his
apostolic journey to Mongolia, Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Steppe Arena in Ulaanbaatar, the nation’s capital. During the Mass, Pope Francis reflected on “he thirst within us, and the love that quenches that thirst.”
Earlier in the day, the Pope addressed an interreligious gathering at the HUN Theatre in Ulaanbaatar. The Pontiff twice cited Buddha, and the religious leaders pledged to promote harmony and shun violence.
