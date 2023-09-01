Catholic World News

US bishops call for ecological conversion, rapid decarbonization

September 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak (chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development) and Bishop David Malloy (chairman of the bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace) have issued a joint statement for the World Day of Prayer for Creation.



Pope Francis instituted the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation in 2015. It takes place on September 1, as has been customary in the Orthodox churches since 1989.

