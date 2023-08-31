Catholic World News

Bishop of Beijing prays for diplomatic ties between Vatican, China

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing offered a prayer for the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between China and the Holy See “as soon as possible” as he presided at a Mass opening the academic year at his diocesan seminary on August 28.



In his homily the bishop did not remark on the government’s refusal to allow bishops from the mainland to meet with Pope Francis during the Pontiff’s weekend visit to Mongolia. [See separate CWN news brief]

