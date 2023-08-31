Pope heads to Mongolia for four-day visit
August 31, 2023
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis left Rome late Thursday afternoon to begin a four-day visit to Mongolia.
The Pontiff is scheduled to land in Ulanbator, Mongolia, on Friday morning, local time. He will spend Friday resting, to recover from the long flight, and begin his schedule of public appearances on Saturday, September 2. That schedule includes meetings with civil officials, Catholic priests and religious, and other religious leaders, with a public Mass on Sunday afternoon. He is due to return to Rome on Monday afternoon.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!