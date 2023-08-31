Catholic World News

Pope heads to Mongolia for four-day visit

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis left Rome late Thursday afternoon to begin a four-day visit to Mongolia.



The Pontiff is scheduled to land in Ulanbator, Mongolia, on Friday morning, local time. He will spend Friday resting, to recover from the long flight, and begin his schedule of public appearances on Saturday, September 2. That schedule includes meetings with civil officials, Catholic priests and religious, and other religious leaders, with a public Mass on Sunday afternoon. He is due to return to Rome on Monday afternoon.

