Vatican cardinal proposes 8 concrete actions for ‘green transition’

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “To achieve net-zero emissions, which will allow our overheated planet to cool off, transformations are necessary across all global systems – how our economies are powered, how people and goods are transported, how a growing and aging population gets fed,” writes Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. “Important actions and major shifts are necessary for the green transition to sustainability.”



To that end, Cardinal Czerny proposes eight “concrete actions”; the first is “to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century means seriously and rapidly transitioning from a fossil-fuel economy to a clean-energy economy, everywhere on the globe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

