Calif. lawsuit attacks school-endorsed parental rights policy

August 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Chino Valley Unified School District recently adopted a policy that requires school officials to notify parents when their children begin to identify as a member of the opposite sex. Seeking to halt the parental-notification policy, the State of California has filed a lawsuit against the school district.

