Bishop Hubbard’s relatives complain about funeral homily

August 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Times Union

CWN Editor's Note: While some Catholics in the Albany, New York diocese questioned the propriety of a church funeral for former Bishop Howard Hubbard, who had contracted an illicit civil marriage shortly before his death, relatives of the deceased prelate issued a public statement protesting the “detestable” homily preached by Bishop Edward Scharfenberger at the funeral.



The relatives complained that the current bishop had paid little attention to the good works done by Bishop Hubbard during his 37 years leading the Albany diocese. They charged that “the church’s political hierarchy turned its back” on Hubbard because of his controversial stands and his “alienation from the diocese following his retirement.” Their statement did not mention his attempted marriage.

