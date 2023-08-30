Catholic World News

Christians in Burkina Faso suffering ‘on a daily basis’ from Islamic terrorism

August 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A missionary priest working in Burkina Faso reports that religious leaders there face an enormous challenge in dealing with the damage caused by years of anti-Christian violence in the African country.



Father Pierre Rouamba of the Missionary Brothers of the Countryside said that terrorism has claimed many lives and caused intense fear and psychological suffering. He said that Christians in Burkina Faso “are affected on a daily basis by the appalling actions of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.”

