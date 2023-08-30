Catholic World News

Papal adviser sees Jesus as ‘rigid,’ needing conversion

August 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, the Jesuit journalist who advises Pope Francis, has written an essay for the Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano in which he argues that the Canaanite woman helped Jesus to overcome “the rigidity of the theological, political, and cultural elements dominant in his time.”



In his analysis of the Gospel story, Father Spadaro says that “Jesus appears as if he were blinded by nationalism and theological rigor.” But the woman’s faith, he says, shook Jesus out of his rigid attitude, “to ‘convert’ him to himself.”

