Papal adviser sees Jesus as ‘rigid,’ needing conversion
August 30, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, the Jesuit journalist who advises Pope Francis, has written an essay for the Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano in which he argues that the Canaanite woman helped Jesus to overcome “the rigidity of the theological, political, and cultural elements dominant in his time.”
In his analysis of the Gospel story, Father Spadaro says that “Jesus appears as if he were blinded by nationalism and theological rigor.” But the woman’s faith, he says, shook Jesus out of his rigid attitude, “to ‘convert’ him to himself.”
Posted by: IM4HIM -
Today 11:39 AM ET USA
It takes a lot of pride for someone to accuse Jesus of being blinded by nationalism and theological rigor. If Fr. Spadaro, Pope Francis and others think that they are smarter than Our Lord, then they are following Satan and not God.