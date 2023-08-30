Catholic World News

Interfaith declaration for protection of the elderly signed in Argentina

August 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Under the auspices of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Catholic, Jewish, and Muslim professors at the Catholic University of Argentina signed the Declaration of the Abrahamic Religions: Elderly Persons in Contemporary Society and their Protection.



“Our society looks down on old age, linking it with the past and the obsolete, but old age is the future for all of us,” the signatories concluded. “To honor the elderly today is to prepare the future dignity with which we aspire to be treated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!