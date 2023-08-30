Catholic World News

Author explores how American Jesuits profited from slavery

August 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on US Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Rachel Swarns, a professor at New York University and a Catholic, has written The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!