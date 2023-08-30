Catholic World News

Cameroon bishops: Send children to school despite fears of violence

August 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Amid the Anglophone crisis—an armed conflict that has displaced over 700,000 people—bishops urged parents to send their children to school despite fear of violence.



Cameroon, a Central African nation of 29.3 million (map), is 62% Christian (30% Catholic), 20% Muslim, and 17% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!