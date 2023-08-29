Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan calls for reduction in number of US seminaries

August 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Citing eight theologates between Boston and Washington, and three seminaries in Ohio, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York called for a consolidation of seminaries in the United States.



“Some thoughtful observers have proposed we consider regional major seminaries, one for each of four or five geographic areas in the US Church,” he wrote in the Jesuit journal America. “With funding and staff provided by all the area dioceses, such institutions could become educational and pastoral centers without peer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!