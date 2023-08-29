Catholic World News

Accused Wyoming bishop dies at 91

August 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Hart, who served as auxiliary bishop of Cheyenne (1976-78) and bishop of Cheyenne (1978-2001), has died at the age of 91.



The prelate was accused of abusing 11 boys and one girl, and the Diocese of Cheyenne deemed six abuse allegations against Bishop Hart to be credible. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith chastised him for his “flagrant lack of prudence,” cleared him of some allegations, and found that the others “could not be proven with moral certitude.” Bishop Hart denied the allegations.

