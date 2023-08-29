Catholic World News

Nigerian high court issues restraining order to protect Christian convert

August 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Nigerian high court has granted a restraining order protecting an 18-year-old Christian convert from her Muslim father and brother, who are seeking to kill her.



“The defendants are hereby restrained from threat and attempt on the life of the applicant following her decision to change from the practice of Islam to Christianity and also not to breach her fundamental rights as to the choice of her religion or thoughts,” the court said in its ruling.



The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

