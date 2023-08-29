Catholic World News

Florida bishop condemns violence, bigotry after new shooting

August 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: A shooting in Jacksonville (FL) on August 26 claimed the lives of three people.



“It has come to light that the shooter’s motivations were fueled by hatred and bigotry, as he targeted innocent lives solely because of their race,” said Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of St. Augustine. “This reprehensible act reminds us of the deep-seated wounds that still afflict our society — wounds rooted in prejudice and racism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!