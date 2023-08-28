Catholic World News

Vatican issues new rules for Ukrainian Catholics in Italy

August 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Dicastery for the Eastern Churches has issued norms for the Italian exarchy (diocese) of the Byzantine—rite Ukrainian Catholic Church.



Noting that “the the preservation of one’s identity of origin is useful for the preservation and growth of the Catholic faith,” the Vatican encourages the work of the Ukrainian exarchy, while also urging the clerics of the Ukrainian Church to maintain close and friendly ties with other local Catholics. The norms make the prelate who heads the Ukrainian exarchy a member of the Italian episcopal conference, and directs him to consult with local diocesan bishops about establishing Ukrainian Catholic parishes.

