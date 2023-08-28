Catholic World News

India’s bishops ‘filled with pride’ after successful moon landing

August 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The progress made by our scientists and engineers in the field of space research is truly commendable and fills our hearts with pride,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India said after an Indian spacecraft landed on the Moon.

