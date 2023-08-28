Catholic World News

Papal praise for Eucharistic adoration, reparation

August 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On August 25, Pope Francis received participants in a pilgrimage organized by the Sisters Disciples of Jesus in the Eucharist.



The Pope said, “Love, unity, and charity. What does this mean? To adore, to serve, and to make reparation, that is, to fill with tenderness … to fill with tenderness the wounds and voids produced by sin in man and society, beginning by kneeling before Jesus in the consecrated Host, and remaining there for a long time.”

